Prabhas, who is currently in news for his soon to be released big film Saaho, gave out an exciting statement, hinting a possibility of Bahubali 3 coming up.

In a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, Prabhas said that although he is not sure if SS Rajamouli will think about making Bahubali 3, the director might already have some scripts on it almost ready.

"If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3 he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don't know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not," the Saaho actor said.

While Bahubali series gave Prabhas a worldwide recognition, he had to invest as much as four years to this one project. However, the actor said that he was comfortable in giving it time.

"I was very comfortable giving 4 years of Baahubali. Toward the end, I felt I want to do something else also. Sometimes I forget I was part of the project, it was that surreal," he said. "Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali will never get out of my system," he added.

Considering the grandness and success of Bahubali franchise, fans will be more than excited if Rajamouli if at all considers to make a third part of the magnum opus.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is all set to entertain his fans with his another action avatar in Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho marks the Bollywood debut of Prabhas. He will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in the film.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho will have Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar among others. The film is slated to be released on August 30.