Le Grand Rex in Paris is the largest cinema theatre in Europe and getting a film screened here is not an easy job. Many films compete with each other to get screened here and imagine if it happens, then the film will grab all the necessary limelight. Such is the theatre!

The first Indian film which has got the honour of being screened at this theatre is Rajinikanth's Kabali. In 2017, Parbhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Vijay's Mersal was also screened. And now, after two long years, one more Indian film is all set to receive the honour of being screened here and it is none other than Saaho.

Le Grand Rex has a screening capacity of 2,800 people. The official Twitter handle of the distribution company has shared the news that the screening will take place on August 29.

After a long wait, the makers of Saaho are releasing the film on August 30 and it is definitely one of the most awaited. Directed by Sujeeth Reddy, the film is produced by Vemareddy Vamsikrishna Reddy and Uppalapati Pramod under UV Creations banner.

The trailer was unveiled recently and apart from becoming one of the most liked trailers in the world, it has garnered more than 20 million views till now. The film is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Saaho has Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma, Prakash Belavadi. Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Lal, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and others in key roles. Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates has choreographed the stunts for the film.

The film is made under a budget of Rs 350 crore and is tipped to be a high-voltage action entertainer.