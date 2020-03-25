Supermodel and Hollywood celebrity Heidi Klum, who was self-quarantined in her Bel-Air mansion after she fell ill on March 7, has finally confirmed that she doesn't have coronavirus. The update on her health comes 10 days after she decided to take rest and isolate herself.

The 46-year-old revealed on Instagram, "Day 14 of staying home #covid_19negative," adding, "(I'm) much better thank you. I just have a bad cold and am trying to get over it. Sending love out to you and everyone." Heidi's ill-health shutdown production of the third season of "America's Got Talent: The Champions".

Other celebs fighting Covid-19

So far, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife, Rachel Matthews, Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju are among the top Hollywood celebs who have tested positive for the novel COVID-19. They are all under self-quarantine. Not just them, Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, 71, has also been tested positive and has been moved to Balmoral Estate in Scotland.