Actor Preity Zinta who is married to Gene Goodenough has twin children - a boy Jai and a daughter Gia. The family of four lives in Los Angeles. The actress often takes to her social media and shares day-to-day updates about her life. Preity who is in Mumbai at the moment with her twins shared two horrific incidents that shook her completely.

Preity Zinta shares 2 horrific incidents, slams paparazzi for filming and laughing

On Saturday, the actor opened up about two recent incidents where she was harassed. The actress shared a strongly-worded statement on her Instagram handle in which she revealed that two events left her a "bit shaken".

Reposting the video from the paparazzi account, Preity narrated the incident and wrote, "2 events this week have left me a bit shaken.1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn't a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn't want to make a scene."

Talking about the second incident. Preity mentioned, "You can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this disabled man kept trying to stop me. Over the years, he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn't enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive."

She further mentioned her harrowing experience of how Mumbai paparazzi filmed this rather than helping her out.

Two events this week have left me a bit shaken pic.twitter.com/fbq6jr9gyV — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 8, 2023

She mentioned, "The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. Me being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread."

"I think it's high time people realise that I'm a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don't need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I've worked very hard to get where I am," added Preity.

She summed up her post by saying, "I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story. Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don't come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities. I sincerely hope that the photographers that ask us for photos, videos & sound bytes also have the grace, humanity & maturity to act & help in the future instead of filming & laughing because most of the time it's not funny."

After Preity called out the paparazzi for being insensitive and filming her misery rather than helping and rescuing her from the situation.

Not just netizens, but celebrities have extended their support of Preity Zinta.

Now, her industry friends, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora and others, have reacted to her recent post.

Hrithik Roshan commented, "(Red heart emoticon) Well done Pree,"

While Arjun Rampal wrote, "Next time give me a call will sort them out," followed by a red heart emoticon."

Malaika Arora wrote, "You said it out loud and clear," while Lilly Singh wrote, "Good on you for standing up for yourself. I know that can be hard. But it's important and true."

Priyanka Chopra dropped a person raising both hands in celebration, face with open mouth, and clapping hands emoticons.

Preity Zinta's fans also reacted to the post. A user commented, Today in the world of social media it is a fact that negativity sells more, everyone is trying to encash that - so sad about that. Celebrities r also human beings, they do have a personal life, giving them their own space. Helping someone or not helping is a personal decision based on many factors at that moment. Who r we to judge?"

Professional front

On the work front, the dimpled actress had a number of hits with strong roles in films like Kya Kehna (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002) and Armaan (2003), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), to name a few.

The actress is co-owner of the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Preity also owns the Stellenbosch Kings which is part of the Mzansi Super League in South Africa as well as the Saint Lucia Kings team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).