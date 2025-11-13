Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Dubai for the promotions of Damac Islands. The couple shot an ad for the brand last week, which was officially unveiled on November 12. During the launch event, they interacted with the media and also entertained the audience with their energetic dance moves.

Alia Bhatt trolled for her outfit

For the event, Alia opted for a stunning thigh-high slit body-hugging gown. She tied her hair in a bun. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a dark blue velvet tuxedo jacket, paired with a crisp white shirt and classic black trousers.

Alia Bhatt was brutally trolled for her outfit, as many fat-shamed her and called out her stylist for the thigh-high slit and the way Alia flaunted her legs. Many even noticed that Alia looked uncomfortable carrying her outfit.

Several inside photos and videos from their Dubai conference have gone viral.

In one of the clips, Alia awkwardly starts singing Badtameez Dil, which is Ranbir Kapoor's song from his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, within seconds, the song begins playing, and Ranbir starts dancing with the hosts, while Alia looks at him.

Another clip shows Alia Bhatt dancing to What Jhumka? from her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia and Ranbir also spoke about moving into their new mansion in Mumbai.

"Coming to Dubai feels like a homecoming... This visit comes from a very personal space as we have just moved into our new home in Mumbai," Alia said.

Ranbir also revealed that he has a private Instagram account known as finsta, which has two reels of him playing with Raha. He added that no one follows that account, not even Alia.

"Once Alia follows me, then it'll be out that I have an Instagram account," he joked.

Apart from these revelations, the duo also played a fun 'Caption This' segment that featured adorable baby photos of both stars.

Ranbir melted instantly at Alia's childhood pictures, calling her the cutest and saying, "I always love her baby pictures."

Another clip shows a photo of Alia with a white sheet mask, wherein the hosts ask him to describe Alia's beauty.

Ranbir first saw the clip and then turned towards Alia. He said, "Alia is so beautiful that even this mask doesn't need any creams or anything, always looks amazing, she's always glowing, and she's just so gorgeous."

Upon seeing Ranbir and Alia's adorable PDA moments on stage, the crowd erupted with mutiple awws and applause for the couple.

