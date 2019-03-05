Kangana Ranaut, who has been in news for her bold statements, recently revealed that she is in a relationship.

During a success party of Manikarnika, the actress was asked if she is dating anyone. Though Kangana did not reveal the identity of the person, she clearly admitted she has "someone" in her life.

"I have someone in my life. For me, where I am right now, I do not feel the need for regular dating. I am at an age that I want to have companionship which can inspire me in life. I have a romantic side. I feel that being an artist, it is so important to have a desire in you, to be aroused with life. I don't remember a life when I have been out of love. I have had bad experiences with love, but I move on quickly," Times of India quoted her as saying..

Kangana had earlier claimed that she was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, who however, had always denied it. In fact, this had created a huge controversy back then, and both the stars had made many allegations against each other.

Kangana always makes headlines due to her outspoken nature. Lately, she has been in news for slamming a host of Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik, Alia Bhatt and a few others.

She attacked Alia saying that she is Karan Johar's "puppet", while she slammed Ranbir for not speaking on national or political issues. She had also said that while she always extends support to other stars for their films, she never gets any help from the industry.

While most of the stars had chosen not to react to Kangana's remarks, Anupam Kher had praised her for her bold nature. After the success of Manikarnika, she will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya.