Vicky and Katrina Kaif are happily married, they often take to social media and share candid pictures from their day-to-day life. Recently, Vicky celebrated Katrina's birthday and shared an Instagram carus post comprising of loved pup pictures from their birthday vacation.

Not many are aware that Vicky was in a relationship with Harleen Sethi before marrying Katrina. The couple parted ways in December 2021. Since then Broken But Beautiful actor Harleen Sethi has been referred to as Vicky's ex-girlfriend. In a recent interview, the actress reacted to being labelled as Vicky's former girlfriend.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Harleen spoke about being associated with Vicky Kaushal time and again. Harleen said, "My Instagram bio has two words, 'I Am'...aage kuch nahin hai...(It doesn't have anything beyond that). I have a problem in general with identifying myself with anything."

She added, "I call myself a general and I don't even recognize myself only as an actor. I am all of it: I am an actor, I am a sister, I am a friend, I am a confident woman, I am a fearless woman or I am a scared woman. It's 'I am'... that's what I need."

Harleen said, "It is "very important" to be grateful for everything and everybody who comes in life-giving experiences and lessons. There is no point in holding onto something from the past when the ship has sailed."

About Harleen Sethi

Harleen is known for her stint in Broken But Beautiful Season 1-2. Recently, she was seen in a web series Bad Cop, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. The series was adapted from the German television series Bad Cop - Kriminell Gut.