A light-hearted exchange between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni became a viral sensation during the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit. Captured on video,

Erdogan greeted Meloni with a smile, joking, "I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking."

French President Emmanuel Macron, standing nearby, laughed and added, "It's impossible!"

Meloni, caught off guard but amused, replied, "I know, I know. I don't want to kill somebody."

This moment, described by many online as the "most human moment" of the summit, highlighted the lighter side of diplomacy amidst serious discussions.

The summit, co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, focused on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and postwar reconstruction. The gathering brought together over 20 world leaders to address regional stability. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas marked a significant breakthrough, resulting in the release of 20 living hostages by Hamas and over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners by Israel. This exchange was a pivotal moment in the two-year conflict that devastated the Gaza Strip, claiming tens of thousands of Palestinian lives.

President Trump, who played a crucial role in brokering the truce, called it a "turning point for peace." He emphasized the importance of postwar plans and the influx of humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medical supplies, to Gaza. The region, left in ruins after months of bombardment, faced the daunting task of reconstruction and addressing the humanitarian crisis that left hundreds of thousands homeless.

The release of hostages and prisoners was met with emotional celebrations in both Israel and Gaza, as families reunited after years of separation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his commitment to peace, raising hopes for an end to the conflict that had rippled across the Middle East, triggering tensions with neighboring countries. However, questions remained about the future governance of Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and broader implications for regional peace.

The summit also saw significant diplomatic interactions, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's nomination of President Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Sharif praised Trump's efforts in mediating conflicts, including the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and reiterated his call for Trump to be recognized with the global honor. This nomination drew a reaction from Italian Prime Minister Meloni, who was present at the summit.

The Sharm el-Sheikh Summit was not only a platform for discussing the immediate ceasefire but also a stage for broader geopolitical dynamics. The involvement of countries like Saudi Arabia, which has emerged as a key player in the post-ceasefire landscape, highlighted the complex web of alliances and interests at play. Saudi Arabia's balanced approach, in contrast to Israel's often aggressive tactics, was seen as a stabilizing force in the region.