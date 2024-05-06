Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actor is often seen dining and hanging out with his wife Mira Rajput.

Shahid is known for his unabashed and unfiltered conversations during interviews. Apart from Shahid Kapoor's professional life, the actor often grabs headlines for his personal life, especially things that he once said about his exes that grabbed headlines.

Shahid Kapoor says two popular actors cheated on him

A video of Shahid Kapoor has gone viral that shows wherein he candidly speaks about being cheated on by some of his ex-girlfriends. The clip is from Neha Dhupia's show, in the video, Shahid is with his wife Mira.

Neha quizzed Shahid on how many times he fell prey to infidelity, Shahid, said, "I'm sure about one, I have major doubts about another one. So, I think a couple of them.."

He refused to name the actors despite Neha repeatedly asking him.

He added I'm not going to name any of them.:

The discussion gained traction when the video clip from the show resurfaced on Reddit.

Netizens speculated and started guessing who the two ex-partners Shahid is referring too.

One user commented, "He's sure about Priyanka and has suspicions about Kareena."

Another user added, "Neha saying:- you should name them as if she can scold Kareena and Peecee about it."

A third user said, "The one who he definitely thinks cheated was PC, the unsure one is Bebo. But he himself is a serial cheater, so he can't talk."

The fourth one added, "Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.. is what he meant.."

Shahid and Mira often serve major marriage goals, speaking about his marriage Shahid said, "Every day, I am making. Always say yes to your wife, initially I would say no sometimes. After eight years of struggle I have realised that don't fight, battle you can't win, the wife is always right, ok?" His comments underscored a humorous yet genuine acceptance of marital compromise.

Shahid added, "The other thing, a good thing, that I have learnt is that my point of view is not always the right point of view, a lot of successful men have a problem with that. They think mostly they're always right. But, that's not true. That's a really good thing with Mira because she has a very strong point of view, and we have learnt to look at each other's point of view and also learnt to agree to disagree and know that one point of view is not always the correct point of view, there could be various points of view which are relevant in their own way."