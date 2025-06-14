'I have a loving partner': Bipasha Basu slams trolls for criticising her postpartum weight gain [Then and Now Pics]

Popular Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, known for her fitness and hourglass figure, has long been regarded as one of the fittest and boldest actors in the industry. However, she has recently been subjected to online trolling over her postpartum weight gain.

Bipasha Basu, who married actor Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016, welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022. Since her delivery, she has faced brutal trolling for her appearance, with several videos mocking her circulating on social media. In response, the actress has now silenced the trolls with a powerful statement, asserting that memes and online criticism do not define her, nor did they make her who she is.

Shweta Vijay Nair, a former Miss India and beauty influencer, shared a reel addressing the criticism Bipasha has endured, shedding light on the intense pressure placed on women after childbirth, especially when they are already navigating immense physical and emotional changes. Commenting on the post, Bipasha wrote, "Thank you for your clear words. Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever... and they encourage and applaud women for the million roles they play each day. I am a super confident woman with a very evolved, loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever... nor did they make me who I am."

She added, "But these are deeply disturbing reflections of society's attitude toward women. Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred by such viciousness. Anyway, if we have stronger voices and at least women understanding and applauding other women for who they are, then women will rise higher and higher. We are unstoppable, ladies."

Karan Singh Grover also came to her defence, commenting, "We should be putting all the women we know and love on a pedestal and praying to them. They are the gods/goddesses we should pray to. In fact, I believe that God/source is a feminine energy; nothing else could have created something as beautiful as life. You give us life. You are our gods."

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter on November 12, 2022, six years after their wedding. Announcing the birth on Instagram, Bipasha posted a picture that read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now, and she is divine."

Since becoming a mother, Bipasha has taken a break from Bollywood and has not returned to films.