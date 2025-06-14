'Free from tumour': Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital 11 days after Cancer Surgery, reunites with son Ruhaan

Popular TV actor Dipika Kakar was recently diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. She underwent a 14-hour-long surgery to remove a malignant tumour from her liver. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been consistently updating fans about her health through social media.

On Friday, Dipika was discharged from the hospital after an 11-day stay. The tumour has been successfully removed, and she will now continue with further treatment for liver cancer.

In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed that doctors had to remove a portion of Dipika's liver and later reattach it during the surgery. Dipika has now reunited with her family, and Shoaib documented her return home in an emotional video shared on his YouTube channel.

The vlog captures heartfelt moments between Dipika and their son, as well as scenes from her discharge from the hospital. Dipika personally thanked the team of doctors and nurses who cared for her, hugging them as she bid farewell.

She also expressed deep gratitude to her fans, saying, "The fact that so many of you took even two minutes to read namaz and pray for me means a lot. You have no idea how motivating it was for us during these tough times."

Shoaib, in his video, shared further details about her recovery, "She was discharged after 11 days and has now come back for a check-up. These past few days have been incredibly difficult for me and my family, but we're thankful for everyone's prayers and support. This is just one milestone crossed. There's still a long way to go. As the doctors guide us, we'll continue to follow their advice. But the major part—the surgery—went well. Dipika is recovering steadily. Yes, there's still a lot left to be done, but we're hopeful."

Dipika also took to her Instagram to thank her followers. Sharing photos from her hospital bed, she wrote, "As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver. Then finding out that the tumour is stage 2 malignant (cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult times we've experienced!

I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger, InshAllah! With my entire family by my side and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too."