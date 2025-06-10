Actor Dipika Kakar, who recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, was in the ICU for three days. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been consistently sharing updates about her health.

In his vlog on Monday night, Shoaib shared that Dipika is doing well. He also introduced Dipika to her fans and followers through the video, mentioning that he has restricted family visits to the hospital to prevent any risk of infection.

Their son, Ruhaan, also visited the hospital to meet his mother. In the video, Dipika appeared weak and pale, but she smiled and thanked her fans for their prayers and support during her recovery. She also lovingly interacted with Ruhaan and cradled him in her arms.

In the video, Dipika was heard saying, "Bas iss waqt itna hi bolungi — aap logon ne bohot duaein ki hain, uske liye dil se thank you. Hospital mein bhi staff, nurses, alag-alag jagahon se aake bol rahe the, 'Ma'am, aap theek ho jaoge.' Dusre patients ke relatives bhi bol rahe the, 'Hum aapke liye pray kar rahe the.' Unke apne bachhe, father hain, lekin phir bhi woh mere liye dua kar rahe the. Yeh saari cheezein bohot maayne rakhti hain. I am feeling much better. Bohot achhe se recovery ho rahi hai. Main ab kaafi better hoon (I am extremely thankful to you all for keeping me in your prayers and thoughts. The nurses were also extremely kind and positive. Several others, family members of other patients, were so nice and kind to me. I am feeling much much better)".

Dipika's surgery

Dipika underwent a major 14-hour-long surgery on June 6. Following her surgery, Shoaib had also shared her health update via a statement. "Tomorrow is Eid Al Adha and today on such an auspicious day Dipika is out of the ICU. I am really grateful that she is out of the ICU and she is with us. She was in the ICU for three days and her condition kept improving after the surgery. Around evening, the doctors decided to shift her to the room. She will be here for a few days as the surgery was major, she was in the OT for 14 hours," he said.

Shoaib added that during the surgery, Dipika's gall bladder as well as a small portion of her liver were removed. "Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself," he had added.

Last month, Shoaib took to his vlog on their YouTube channel and called it "the toughest phase" of their lives while remaining hopeful about their recovery. "Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah, the scan report came out clear. The virus or its cells have not spread anywhere else in the body. Whatever is there is confined to the tumour, and once the tumour is surgically removed, Inshallah, things will get better," he said.