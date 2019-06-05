Nandita Swetha, who is eagerly waiting for the release of Telugu film Seven, is all thrilled about her role in the film. The actress says that she has done many films, but this one is something really special.

Seven is a romantic thriller movie that revolves around the seven characters played by Havish, Rahman, Regina Cassandra, Nandita Shwetha, Tridha Choudhury, Anisha Ambrose, Poojita Ponnada and Aditi Arya. With its promos grabbing many eyeballs, the movie is slated for release around the world on June 6. Nandita Swetha and the team of the film is currently busy promoting the movie.

In a statement to media, Nandita Swetha said, "I have done many films but Seven is something really special. It was a breeze doing it. I will be seen as a casual city-bred girl. If my performance has come out well, it's because of the weight of the character. I am seemingly innocent in the trailer but since Seven is a suspenseful drama, you have to watch the film to know more about me and other characters."

Ramesh Varma has written the script for Seven and he was very particular about Nandita Swetha playing the role of Ramya in Seven. "Ramesh Varma felt that only I should essay Ramya. He would call me a number of times to insist. As for director Nizar Shafi, I had known him even before this film. He has shown me and other actresses in 'Seven' so beautifully. For a debut director, his work is so good," the actress added.

Talking about the hero of Seven, Nandita Swetha said, "Havish has been a lovely co-star. More than that, he has become a friend of mine. I hope we both get to work a lot. I thank his parents for being so nice to me and other co-stars. Since Seven features six heroines, you will not get bored. There are beautiful romances in store. Abhishek Pictures has bought the movie. It assures you that Seven is beautiful."