We've seen many transpeople excelling in various fields and setting glorious examples. One of them is 22-year-old Archie Singh, who is all set to represent India in Miss International Trans 2021, taking place in Colombia this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the youngest and brightest Trans model who is all set to make Transpeople proud of her achievements:

She knew she was a girl.

Speaking to news channels, Archie Singh said:, "You're not a real woman," was what an agent for a modelling shoot advised 22-year-old transwoman and mannequin Archie Singh.

"I am a woman, and I'm trans, but I'm equally a woman. My official government ID recognizes me as a woman, and I have had gender-reassignment surgery, I told them," Archie mentioned, remembering the discrimination she confronted. "But they didn't listen. They wanted a 'woman who wasn't trans', but didn't want to say that," she said.

Growing up in a middle-class household in Delhi, Archie all the time knew she was a girl. "From school days, I knew I was a woman, and I am glad my family supported me when I came out."

Who is Archie Singh?

When she was merely 17 years, Archie had come out in public about her identification, and, said, "I wanted to be the truest version of me, I didn't want to pretend to be someone else anymore," she mentioned, after which started her profession into modelling.

"Before my modelling career, I was doing social work – I was working to spread awareness in people, about trans realities and trying to break the stigma about us," she mentioned. "Modelling just gave me a platform to do that and more. It became my passion."

As her modelling profession started, she began her gender-reassignment surgical procedure to remodel totally into a girl. From then Archie was on the rise. She received Miss Trans India, and soon wanted to turn from being the model ambassador to a model, but the discrimination nonetheless endured in bits.

"I never got rejected because of my skill or my looks. It was because I was trans," mentioned Archie. Using worldwide competitors as a platform, Archie hopes it would reduce the stigma around trans folks in India.

"Gender should never be a barrier. For any potential human, their humanity should come first as an identity. Not their sexuality, or choice of work," she mentioned.

