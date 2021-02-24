Drishyam 2, the most anticipated Mollywood movie of the year had its premiere on Amazon Prime on February 19, 2021. The film, upon its release, impressed audiences and it is now widely considered one of the well-made sequels ever released in Mollywood. As the film has hit the bullseye, rumors regarding a possible sequel to Drishyam 2 have also surfaced, and now Jeethu Joseph himself has talked about a potential 'Drishyam 3'.

Drishyam 3 on cards

In a recent interaction with the media, Jeethu Joseph claimed that he already has the climax idea for Drishyam 3. Jeethu also added that he has already narrated the climax of this probable movie to Mohanlal, and the Superstar is apparently impressed with the idea.

"I have the climax of Drishyam 3. The only issue is I should find a suitable storyline to reach that climax. I have already narrated the climax idea to Lalettan, and he is impressed with it. If Drishyam 3 is going to happen, it will be only after three years," said Jeethu Joseph.

Jeethu Joseph also addressed the criticisms surrounding the movie, and he made it clear that every committed family man would have handled situations in a similar manner as Georgekutty if they face such circumstances in their real life. The director added that his next movie will be a thriller with a young Mollywood star in the lead role.

Jeethu Joseph also revealed that a Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 with Venkatesh in the lead role will happen soon.

Mohanlal's charisma worked wonders for Drishyam 2

Earlier, Antony Perumbavoor, producer of Drishyam 2 had also revealed that a storyline of Drishyam 3 is in the minds of Jeethu Joseph.

"I can say that Drishyam 3 is in the mind of Jeethu Joseph. I understood from his conversations that he is conceiving it. I really hope that Drishyam 3 will happen," said Antony Perumbavoor.

Even though Drishyam 2 is not a well-made movie like Drishyam, it was Mohanlal's performance that elevated the movie to a different level. With his eyes and subtle mannerisms, Mohanlal once again proved that he is one of the finest actors in the country.