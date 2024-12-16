Tollywood megastar Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recently released film Pushpa 2, which has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore globally. However, amid the celebrations, the actor is facing criticism following a tragic incident on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, during the film's premiere night.

A 35-year-old woman tragically lost her life, and her eight-year-old son, Sri Tej, remains hospitalized after a stampede-like situation earlier this month. Thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, whose surprise visit to the theatre escalated the chaos when fans rushed towards his car.

On Friday, December 13, Allu Arjun was taken into custody from his Hyderabad residence, underwent medical tests, and was later taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail. He was released on Saturday.

Ever since he walked out of jail, the Pushpa 2 star has been spending time with family and friends, which sparked further backlash on social media. Many criticized him for not visiting the hospitalized child.

Addressing the criticism, Allu Arjun released a statement on Sunday via social media, explaining his position. He wrote, "I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them, and I remain committed to addressing their medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest."

Allu Arjun also paid tribute to the woman who lost her life in the incident

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Saturday reported that Sri Tej remains in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilatory support. Doctors stated that he is "hemodynamically stable," tolerating tube feedings, but continues to experience intermittent fever, altered sensorium, and dystonic movements.

Telangana State Women's Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada visited the hospital on Sunday and emphasized the need for precautions to prevent such tragedies. She urged celebrities to inform authorities in advance before making public appearances.

"The government and the Commission stand with the boy's family and will extend all necessary support, including medical treatment," she added.