Heeramandi, directed by maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been garnering rave reviews from critics and cinephiles.

The series stars Sharmin Segel, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh, and was released on May 1, 2024.

In hindsight the series is set in the pre-independence era, Heermandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan.

The stellar star cast of the series is receiving accolades. If you have watched the series, you can't simply miss actor Indresh Malik. The actor finally took a risk and essayed the role of Ustaad ji on the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

A particular sequence in the film namely the 'nath sequence' on the show, is widely discussed and loved by the audience. Indresh's flawless acting and the way he dived deeper into the role is surely

In an exclusive conversation with International Bussiness Times, India, Indresh Malik spoke at length about his role as Ustadji, working with Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha, his learning from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, how comfortable was he while performing scenes with Jason Shah and more.

The response on social media for your role has been tremendous! Did you think that despite having such big stars in one frame, people would love your character?

I never expected this kind of adulation from all over. I simply did my work with passion and honesty, following my director's instructions. Thankfully, my input and improvisations were graciously accepted.

From starring in '12/24 Karol Bagh' to now in 'Heeramandi,' how has your journey been?

It's been good. God has been kind, with unconditional support from my family and friends that kept me going. I've always gone with the flow, following my passion while simultaneously learning the nuances. Fortunately, I've always had the opportunity to do good work and associate with great creative giants across TV, ads, theatre, films, poetry, music, and cooking, which kept me going.

We often see actors shaping their bodies, flaunting abs, and having a perfect jawline. You showed the world that talent and acting are above everything! What are the things you keep in mind when you are offered a role?

The way this character was briefed by Shruti Mahajan's company, half of my work was done. I instinctively knew it was meant for me; I had a strong intuition that I would be able to get into the skin of Ustaad Ji. I was quite sure about it.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a perfectionist. What were your learnings from him, and did you give your input?

I am and always will be in awe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has always shown me immense love, which helped me to fully surrender myself. Ya toh kisi ka ho lo, ya toh kiski ko apna karlo (Either you make someone yours or you be someone's ).

I never expected that a genius like him would take me under his wings and nurture me. I want to do all his projects now (greedy now). His vision and world are extremely vast and more than perfect.

You share screen space with Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha. Apart from acting, how was it personally? Any friendly banter you had on sets?

Both Manisha Ji and Sonakshi Ji are thorough professionals and sharp actors. The atmosphere was very friendly, and I was very comfortable. I learned a lot from them and had a great experience full of warmth and love.

There was an intimate bold scene which has been widely discussed. Were you comfortable doing it at once?

No, it took me a while to get over the anxiety and nervousness. Jason Shah and I talked it out, which made it a little easier. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mitakshara Kumar, Ashna, Swapnil, Vibhu Puri, Abhiruchi, Vama, Simran, Shivam, Drishti, and all of the direction team were very helpful. We rehearsed, and I was allowed to improvise and go with the flow.

Playing a bisexual role and filming bold scenes, how okay were you with it initially? Did you have your own input?

Yes, I gave my input, and Sanjay Sir was kind enough to accept them. For an actor, all characters are important. If you have to die in a scene, you don't actually die. So, with the right preparation and correct inputs from the right people, it can work. If the vibes are correct, magic can be done.

Which is your favourite film of Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha?

Manisha Ji's film is 'Bombay,' and Sonakshi Ji's film is 'Dabangg.'

What next for you?

Someone in the South is loving my work, and I would love to be a part of all kinds of cinema. I'm waiting to venture into new territories with more challenges. The sky is the limit. God will help me. Live and let live!