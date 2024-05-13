'I am secure enough today ..': SLB's niece Sharmin Segal hits back at trolls for calling her acting 'expressionless'

Maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has given masses some of the best films over the years namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Devdas, among others, made a striking debut on OTT as a director with Heeramandi. The show has been garnering mixed responses from the cinephiles. Some have lauded SLB's cinematic excellence and large-than-life sets and costumes.

Set in the pre-independence era, Heermandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan.

Sharmin faces flak for her 'expressionless' acting

While a section of netizens slammed him for making yet another film based on courtesans.

The series stars Sharmin Segel, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh, and was released on May 1, 2024.

Netizens lauded Aditu, Richa, Manisha and Sanjeeda's acting prowess but brutally slammed SLB's niece Sharmin Segal, who plays the role of Alamzeb in the series.

She was heavily trolled for her expressions and dialogue delivery.

Owing to constant hate she disables the comments section on her social media. But that didn't stop hate mongers from belittling her.

The actor addressed the trolls and negative comments like a boss.

In a conversation with the BBC Asian Network podcast, she said, "If I start taking all that pressure on myself... I am a very strong advocate for mental health and living a happy life. So, I do want to do what I want to do and I would love for everyone to love Alamzeb. But, at the end of the day, there will be people who have to say what they have to say."

"In my personal life, I am secure enough today to come home to my husband and put everything that I have done at work aside. But I am not that person who's gonna constantly put that much pressure on it. Yes, I do want to prove myself; but today I am also a realist in that way", she added.

For the unversed, Sharmin who is the niece of SLB made her debut in Bollywood with Malaal.

Shruti Sharma, who is one of the co-stars in the series has come out in support of the actress and her Alamzeb act.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti said, "Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets."

She added, "It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do. Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now."