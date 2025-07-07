For decades, Gauri Khan has been crafting elegant homes, offices, and personal spaces for Bollywood's biggest stars. From Ananya Panday to Sidharth Malhotra, her client list is as glamorous as her designs. She has also designed her own iconic residence, Mannat.

Renowned for her refined styling and signature aesthetic, Gauri's work blends timeless elegance with a distinct artistic flair. Most recently, she unveiled her much-anticipated Design Experience Centre in the heart of Delhi.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, Gauri Khan spoke in detail about her journey in interior design, what inspired her to expand her studio to Delhi, and the challenges she has faced in her career.

Excerpts from the conversation

IBT: What inspired you to launch your Experience Centre in Delhi, and how does it reflect your design philosophy?

Gauri: Delhi has always held a special place in my heart. It's a city of grandeur, culture, and individuality. Launching the Experience Centre here felt like a natural next step. This space is an extension of my design philosophy. It's not a typical showroom, it's rather a living, breathing canvas where every corner invites you to experience bespoke design, not just observe it.

IBT: How do you think Delhi's cultural heritage and aesthetic sensibilities have shaped your design style? Can you share a favourite piece or corner from the Experience Centre and the story behind it?

Delhi's rich tapestry of heritage has always been inspiring from its Mughal influences to Lutyens' geometry. It encourages a balance of drama and restraint. One of my favourite corners is the dining zone, which features hand-finished furniture paired with contemporary lighting. It's a seamless blend of past and present, a story that reflects the city itself.

IBT: How does the Experience Centre allow clients to express their individual style, and what kind of personalised services can they expect?

Every design journey is personal, and the Experience Centre is designed to enable that. Clients can walk in and co-create pieces, from selecting finishes and fabrics to shaping entire spaces with our team. We offer one-on-one design consultations, customization across categories, and curated style edits that make the process immersive and collaborative.

IBT: How would you describe your personal design style, and how do you reflect this in your projects? What are some of your favourite design elements or motifs, and how do you incorporate these into your work?

I would describe my style as timeless with a touch of glam, where elegance meets ease. I gravitate towards statement lighting, layered textures, and bold yet warm palettes. I love working with metallics, rich woods, and tactile fabrics that bring depth and soul to a space.

IBT: Looking back on your journey, what have been some of the most significant challenges and rewards you've faced as a businesswoman in the design industry?

Breaking the mold was definitely a challenge and stepping into a space where I had to prove myself beyond my name. But that's also been the most rewarding part and carving out a niche with integrity and passion. Seeing my work become part of people's homes and stories is the ultimate validation.

IBT: Tell us about your recent collaboration with American Pecans?