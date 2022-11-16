Filmmaker Karan Johar never minces his words, he never shies away from speaking his heart out. His larger-than-life persona in real life and films makes him stand apart from others. Karan often faces flak for the unrealistic magnum opus sets, and the larger-than-life image he creates on screen, he is trolled for his most popular talk show Koffee With Karan, but nothing has ever stopped him from being what he is.

Karan has always spoken his heart out during media interviews and with his friends. Be it knowing all the grapevines in and around showbiz to actors' personal lives, Karan is loved by many. Recently during a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, the director spills the beans about his struggle with body image issues while growing up.

Karan Johar recalls being called pansy during his academic years

During a conversation with Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India, Karan Johar told her that he was referred to as 'Pansy.' Pansy is a slur used for effeminate men.

Karan said, "It used to really haunt me. It wasn't my weight to that extent but the word that made me feel like I wasn't anywhere like the other children. It became my identity. I had to look more manly to fit in. I hope parents (today) are more understanding like my dad and mom were. So, the sense of body and feeling of personality being called pansy were things that still haunt me. When I see it with other children, I am most compassionate to that situation because I know what I had felt at that time,"

He also revealed that he still hasn't accepted his body and wears baggy clothes due to his insecurity which began after being called pansy during his academic years.

Karan Johar addresses body image issues

He added, "I haven't accepted it (my body). I don't think I did even then (school days). I have a big problem with fitted clothes. Even now, when I enter a pool, I look around me all the time before I enter it. It is the truth. Now, I have made it a thing to wear oversized clothes. But I cannot actually bear any tight thing — a t-shirt or a shirt; it bothers me no end. I don't believe I have a waistline or the physique or the body and I don't have the gumption to get there either. All I can do is zip my mouth and not eat that piece of cake. And try my best at 50 to look presentable."

Karan Johar on being in a relationship

The actor who is often manifesting celeb relationships on his Koffee couch is Sima Taparia for the Bollywood stars, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are indeed perfect examples of Karan being the cupid. Well, that's not the case in real life for Karan, he hasn't been very good in his own relationship. The director poured his heart out and said, "There have been fleeting instances where I felt there could be a potential relationship. It has not been fructified because I am the first one to run out always. I also feel I have really messed up in that department. I have spoken to therapists about it and it is in my head."

Watch the video below:

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be soon marking his directorial comeback with Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will release on April 28 next year.