Yesterday, we had reported that Bollywood producer Karim Morani's younger daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Nanavati hospital at vile parle on Sunday night.

And now we have got a new update by Morani family and it will shock you!

According to sources, Shaza's elder sister Zoa Morani has also been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Kareem Morani breaks news

Zoa is tested positive for COVID-19 and is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati.

Zoa spoke to a leading publication and shared that she was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

On how Shaza and Zoa caught novel COVID-19

This is all very shocking! I was the one showing the symptoms and that's the reason we (Shaza and Zoa) agreed to do the test. My test came negative and Shaza's came positive. As a precaution, the doctors asked me to do the test again, and so, now I am in the hospital under observation.

I had just come back home from Rajasthan. On March 19, my sister complained of headache and fever. She immediately isolated from my parents and me. The next day, even I started feeling feverish and had a headache. A doctor came home, who gave us anti-flu tablets and asked us to be isolated.

Zoa on having fever for 10 days

"After seven days, my sister was fine. However, I still had a fever. We all were worried as I had a fever for over 10 days. So, we thought maybe I should get tested. This was the time when Shaza was completely normal, while I had the symptoms. We both gave the test saath mein, aur mujhe email Pehle aaya. It was negative. We were so relieved. But when Shaza's test results came, we were taken aback as she had no symptoms, but had tested positive," she said.

Travel history of Zoa and Shaza

Zoa had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, she had a fever for more than 10 days, at first she was tested negative and the second time she was tested positive.

Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday.

Karim Morani's residence is sealed by Mumbai Police.

Karim Morani as the producer has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year' and 'Dilwale.

Here's hoping both Zoa and Shaza get well soon!