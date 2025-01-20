'I got little late, he…': Salman Khan talks about Akshay Kumar walking out of Bigg Boss 18 set due to his late arrival

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his punctuality and discipline. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sky Force along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar was scheduled to shoot for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 with Salman Khan. Akshay arrived on the sets at 2:00 PM sharp, accompanied by his co-star Veer Pahariya, and was dressed in a blue suit.

However, Salman Khan did not turn up on time. After waiting patiently for an hour, Akshay left without shooting the segment as he had another commitment. Veer stayed back and later shot his segment with Salman.

During the Bigg Boss 18 finale episode, host Salman Khan addressed Akshay Kumar's absence, saying, "Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film. I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function, so he left."

A report by HT suggested that Akshay and Veer had visited the sets to promote Sky Force, which could have seen Akshay and Salman reuniting after Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and reminiscing about their past collaboration.

According to a source quoted in HT, "Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15 PM. But Salman hadn't arrived by then. Akshay waited for an hour, but as he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule, he left without shooting."

The source added, "Akshay and Salman eventually spoke, and Akshay explained he had to leave for a prior commitment. Salman expressed his hope to have him on the show at another time."

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, concluded with Karan Veer lifting the trophy after a thrilling finale. He beat Vivian Dsena, who was also one of the top contenders. Along with Karan and Vivian, the other finalists were Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal.