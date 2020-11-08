Pouplar TV actor Jay Soni is known for his roles in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. Soni has also hosted an Indian singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2011. He participated in Reality Show 'Nach Baliye 7' on Star Plus with his wife. And is all set to make his web debut with Vikram Bhatt's Twisted 3.

The actor has always charmed us with his cute looks and romantic on-screen presence but little did you know, the heartthrob lover boy is shy of doing romantic scenes.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India Jay Soni spoke about shedding his inhibitions and doing a bold scene in Twisted 3, why was he away from TV and more.

Excerpts from the conversation

Have you seen the previous seasons of Twisted?

I haven't seen the previous seasons of Twisted. After I signed the show, I wanted a fresh approach to the role.

Were you comfortable with the lip-lock scene in the show? You had said you were uncomfortable shooting a romantic scene?

This is the first time I have a done bold and intimate scene. I have always been shy of doing romantic scenes, even on TV, I am still very shy doing it. But then when the scene is shot, I get comfortable, and it looks aesthetic. In Twisted also it took me a while to do the scene, but gradually the scene came out really well.

It's been a while, and we haven't seen you on TV what went wrong?

Yes, I am very much open to TV, and I want to do good roles on TV. I don't think anything went wrong. After my baby was born, I wanted to be with her, and after that, I realised that I have gone out of shape, had put on weight, I needed to get back in shape, and then I worked out well. I shot for Twisted 3 when I got back in shape. And its also like when you are 'out of sight it is out of mind', so it's not that I don't want to do television. I want to do TV.

Are you open to take a pay cut?

Pay cut is not just in entertainment and acting field. It's there in every sector and field and everywhere things are a little haywire. So, yes I considering the ongoing situation I am okay for a pay cut to a certain level.

You have a baby at home are you scared of shooting owing to rise in cases?

Yes, I'm scared of shooting, having said that, you can't just sit at home. Recession will hit you hard then. I do go for work outside and I take all the required precautions

It's said TV actors don't get a role in films easily is that true? Have you been offered a film?