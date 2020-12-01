Naomi Watts was all set to star in Game of Thrones prequel that showed the lives of heroes before the Dark Winter engulfed the entire Westeros.

However, HBO decided to cancel the prequel spin-off and asked George RR Martin and other writers to work on House of The Dragon -- another prequel that will show the life of House Targaryen in all its glory.

The 52-year-old Naomi Watts had worked hard for her role in Game of Thornes prequel spin-off, in which she was set to play the starring role. She recently talked about the pain she endured when it was announced that HBO is not going ahead after working on the pilot.

"I feel your pain. I equally got into it. I wasn't a huge fan and hadn't seen the shows until I was hired and then completely binged everything within the space of a couple of months, and it's just wonderful," Naomi said during her interview with News.com.au.

Jane Goodman headed the canceled Game of Thrones spin-off series, but HBO decided not to move ahead with the show. As stated in earlier reports, the series was supposed to focus on the Age of Heroes and the very first battle between man the White Walkers. It was also speculated back then that we would finally get to see the Crow's life, who would later become the Night King.

Instead, HBO focuses on the House of Dragon show with book author George RR Martin and Ryan J. Condal. The upcoming fantasy drama will focus on the reign of Targaryen Kings in the lead-up to the events of Game of Thrones. It will align the vision of the days before Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's events shown in the original series.

George RR Martin's book update:

Now that HBO is going ahead with another prequel spin-off, many wonder what's happening with George RR Martin's much-awaited novel that will change the story's course.

Game of Thrones fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the much-awaited book in the Song of Ice and Fire series. There were several speculations in the beginning that George RR Martin will release The Winds of Winter in early 2021, but now the acclaimed author of Game of Thrones has finally given an update on the book. However, the book is not yet completed from his end, but still, we have something to look forward to in the next couple of months.

Writing on his blog, George RR Martin confirmed that Winds of Winter book is still not done, but he is an inch closer to finishing it. He also added that the next book in the Game of Thrones saga is big, and he tries to write as much as he can in one sitting. He even noted that some of the chapters or paragraphs need rewriting from his end.

George RR Martin also sheds light on what he is currently writing. He added that he is writing a little too much on Lannisters, especially on Cersei and Tyrion. He also wrote about Dorne and wrote some extra chapters on Oldtown. He is also revision some of the old chapters that he wrote in the past, including the ones he posted online as samples for his fans to read.

As a writer, Martin is also not satisfied with what he has written, so he "tweaks stuff constantly, and sometimes goes beyond tweaking, moving things around, combining chapters, breaking chapters in two, reordering stuff."

It sure is a bummer that George RR Martin's Winds of Winter is not yet completed, but fans are still hopeful that soon they will hear about the next book's release date in the Game of Thrones saga.

What to expect from The Winds of Winter?

The Winds of winter is the planned sixth novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. As per Martin, the last two volumes of the series will total over 3,000 manuscript pages. The next two books will take readers farther north than any of the earlier books, and the first of the two will finally feature the Others.

In the previously released book, A Dance With Dragons, there were several battle sequences that Martin wanted to include but had to exclude for some reason. Fans are now hoping to see some intense battle sequences when the Winds of Winter will hit the bookstores.