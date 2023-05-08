'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' was loved by the masses and fans can't wait for the film to release in theatres. Well, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is indeed special because our very own Indian Spider-Man gets an Indian voice and an avatar named Pavitr Prabhakar.

The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film will feature cricketer Shubman Gill's voice, which will make Pavitr's character even more special for Indian viewers. With his batting prowess, Gill has been quite the draw for cricket fans, and as Pavitr Prabhakar in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', he is now prepared to win over all cricket fans across India. Shubman Gill, who confesses that Spider-Man has been his favourite superhero, has made a big entry into the world of Spider-Man. He becomes the first sports personality to lend his voice to any film, which is one of the biggest Hollywood franchises.

Fans react

As soon as the fans got to know about Shubman Gill lending his voice to Indian Spider-Man

A user said, "Leaving the mark in every field."

Another one mentioned, "another reason to watch this spectacular masterpiece."

The third one mentioned, "King always King Virat Kohli & Shubham gill bhai❤️"

Cricketer Shubman Gill on turning desi Spidey

The cricketer spoke about lending his voice to the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, He said "I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie."

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, the film features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, along with Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released theatrically in India in 10 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam - on June 2.