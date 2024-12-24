Kantara star Rishab Shetty has taken everyone by storm with his unique style of films, which are deep in characters and screenplay.

Rishab Shetty recently opened up about working with the Animal director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Rana Daggubati's show, The Rana Daggubati Show, features artists from across the industries. In today's episode, Rishab Shetty appeared.

And he said that despite the controversies and everything said about the director, he has a crazy vision like no other when it comes to movies.

The Kantara star added, "It's crazy; nobody can think like him, and even he can't think the same way again. I'd love to be involved in any projects he's currently working on."

Moving on in the conversation, Rishab also talked about his roots in his hometown of Keradi, Karnataka, which he always wanted to transform into a cinematic hub.

The star also wished to work in his hometown, surrounded by trees and forests, and thereby contribute to creating a film city there, which finally got fulfilled with his film Kantara.

He said, "I scouted this location for multiple movies, but it never worked out. Then came Kantara, which was finally shot here. It was a collective effort; over 700 people from the village contributed." He calls his home KFC—Keradi Film City.

Rishab would be starring in the prequel to his award-winning film Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1.

He will collaborate with Prashanth Varma in Jai Hanuman, the second instalment of the filmmaker's highly successful Hanu-Man series. The actor has undergone a massive physical transformation for the movie.

Rishab Shetty will also be working on the film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.