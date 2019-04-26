Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding Sunny Deol for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in the ongoing elections has irked late Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita as she was hoping to get a ticket from the party.

Late Vinod Khanna had represented Gurdaspur constituency for four terms, and his wife Kavita was keen to serve the people there as MP. She even said that the people of Gurdaspur wanted her as their MP, but BJP ignored the masses and gave Sunny ticket.

"I feel betrayed. The wishes of people who wanted me as their MP were ignored," Kavita told media. She expressed strong discontent at Sunny being given ticket soon after joining the party, while she and her late husband had been working for the constituency for years.

Disappointed Kavita further said that she has not yet decided her future course of action but did not rule out the possibility of fighting polls as an independent candidate.

"I am weighing all my options. I have not decided anything yet. I have not taken any decision on any issue. I have faith in God. Life is a journey. I have worked here for 20 years. When Vinodji was unwell, I used to meet people of the constituency. People wanted me as their MP," Kavita told media.

Sunny joined BJP on April 23 in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. Most recently, singers Daler Mehendi and Hans Raj Hans have also joined the saffron brigade.