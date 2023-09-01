Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer got Sameer Wankhede trending as soon as it dropped online. The high-octane trailer received millions of views within hours of its release and also got the former NCB director trending on social platforms big time. Reason? A particular dialogue from the film that seems to be taking a dig at Sameer Wankhede.

Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue

One of the dialogues in the trailer has SRK saying, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (talk to the father before touching the son). And netizens were quick to co-relate it to Aryan Khan – Sameer Wankhede case. Many jumped the gun and said how it was a direct and clear message to Wankhede. And now, Sameer Wankhede has also reacted to the reports.

I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell

from you.

-Nicole Lyons

A quote that always inspires me !@ABPNews @news24tvchannel @RoflGandhi_ — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) August 31, 2023

Sameer Wankhede's response

Tagging a few pages and websites, Sameer wrote, "I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you. -Nicole Lyons A quote that always inspires me!" Sameer Wankhede's reaction has divided social media once again. While many are siding with him and are extending their support to him, many have lashed out at him.

The power packed trailer is making waves on social media for its killer action sequences and punchy dialogues. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is slated for its grand release on September 7. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and many more stalwarts.