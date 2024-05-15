Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has been ruling Bollywood for decades. The actor is new to social media but never fails to share anecdotes from her good old shoot days and drops BTS from the sets of her films.

The veteran diva never minces words and often pens lengthy notes on social media documenting her experiences and learnings.

Recently, Zeenat Aman shared a rare, throwback photo of herself with Dimple Kapadia. In the picture, the actor smoked a cigarette in the black-and-white photo as Dimple and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee looked on. In her long caption alongside the throwback picture, Zeenat praised Dimple Kapadia.

Zeenat Aman shares smoking pic praises Dimple Kapadia: 'During the difficult time she publicly stood by me'

Zeenat Aman wrote, "I can't recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu. Perhaps it's a bts shot from set. I say this because while the chairs scream "production", I'm in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting set as she was married to the lead actor. Dimple and I both got big career breaks thanks to Raj Kapoor. She as a teenager, when she was cast in and as Bobby. Whereas I was able to deliver a blow to my "western image" thanks to SSS..."

She added, "This isn't a post about Dimple's talent though she has that in spades, it's about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life, she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times, she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date. I don't believe she is on Instagram, but perhaps @twinklerkhanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago.

Zeenat on no smoking

In the same Instagram post, Zeenat Aman also cautioned fans against smoking and said she quit it once she got pregnant with her first child.

On another note, please don't be influenced by my smoking in this image! I'll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my firstborn!"

Mom says thank you for your gracious words: Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle responded to Zeenat's post and reposted Zeenat's IG post on her Instagram story.

Twinkle wrote, "What a lovely picture and Mom says thank you for your gracious words (red heart emoji)."

Zeenat Aman married Mazhar Khan in 1985. He died in 1998. With Mazhar, she had two sons – Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan.

Work Front

Zeenat will be seen in Bun Tikki, which also stars Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.