Fatima Sana Shaikh has two films lined up and both the films are of different genre. One is untitled Anurag Basu directorial and another one is horror comedy alongside Saif Ali Khan which will give a chance to the audience to watch different avatars of Fatima.

Fatima has done different genres of films earlier and her upcoming lineup suggets the actress has a varied taste in film genres.

Talking about the same, Fatima shared, "Honestly I don't know what I am good at. I have not done much. But I want to try different things and explore every genre, be it drama, romance or thriller. I don't want to restrict myself. Now, there are so many options for actors to explore. I like to be a part of films which even I would like to see rather than doing movies which I don't enjoy watching."

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima is extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu as well as Rajkummar Rao.

After creating a lot of noise for popular saree pose alongside Rajkumar Rao in Anurag Basu's next, the actress is heading towards her next film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan which will roll out in August.