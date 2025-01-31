Bollywood actor Kajol often grabs headlines for her behaviour towards fans and the media. Known for her bubbly and loving nature on-screen, she appears quite the opposite off-screen and is frequently seen in a bad mood. She usually avoids paparazzi and doesn't seem too friendly when attending events.

"I Don't Need Ladoos": Kajol

On Friday, January 31, 2025, Kajol attended the Bonsai Bonanza event at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures from the event surfaced on social media.

The actor was invited and felicitated for a generous cause. In one of the videos, she was honoured with a basket of ladoos. The host offered her one and encouraged her to take a bite, but Kajol refused, making a rather unpleasant facial expression while declining.

Kajol responded, "Let me distribute the ladoos to kids those who need them; I don't need them."

She gestured by shaking her head to say no. When another person asked her why she declined, Kajol simply replied, "Too much sugar."

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed the actor for her behaviour.

A user wrote, "Atleast take and give to your house helper or anyone at your home. Such gesture is damn rude. I don't need it who need it give to them. She should learn how to behave in public before saying yes to such an event. It's not movie such expression are so bad. Be grateful sometimes."

Another user wrote, "This lady is just full of herself and I don't know why that's rude."

The third one mentioned, "Should say "i would like to share with the students"...Kajol, instead of I dont need it and the expression.

For the event, Kajol opted for a pencil black skirt as well as a white satin shirt with polka dots.

Work front

Kajol made her debut with Bekhudi in 1992. She is also known for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt, Dushman, Fanaa, and more. Kajol is set to appear in the much-anticipated action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens. She was last seen on Do Patti.