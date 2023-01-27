Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating her 30th birthday today. The actress garners a huge fan base not only in the Punjab industry but also in Hindi cinema. Touted as Katrina Kaif of the Punjab industry, she has carved a niche for herself after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and the actress has been part of several music videos as well as ad films.

And now Shehnaaz has added another feather to her cap as she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the teaser of which was dropped on January 25, 2023.

Shehnaaz Gills's midnight birthday celebration was filled will love, laughter and 3 three cakes

Shehnaaz Gill's midnight birthday celebrations were full of love, laughter and happiness. The actress rang her birthday with her close friend and family in attendance. The actress cut her birthday cake in the presence of her brother Shehbaz Badesha and actor Varun Sharma. Shehnaaz shared the video of her midnight celebration on her social media.

Dressed in a multi-coloured co-ord set, Shehnaaz was beaming with happiness. In the video, one of Shehnaaz's friends asked her to "make a wish", and the actress replied, "Main wish nahi maangti.(I don't make wishes)." "

A year older... Happy Birthday to me! #Gratitude #Blessed," Shehnaaz wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look

As soon as Shehnaaz and her brother dropped a video of her birthday celebrations, fans and friends from the industry flocked to the comment section and wished the actress.

A user wrote, "Wish you many many happy returns of the day Shehnaaz."

A netizen wrote, "A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always. Happy birthday! Just ask once to your angel."

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera also wished the actress. He wrote, "Happy birthday shehzaaz God bless."

Fans trend HBD Shehnaaz Gill

Not just on Instagram, fans are trending Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill on the micro-blogging site Twitter as well.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shehnaaz said, "Thank you everyone for the love! This is once again a speechless and very emotional moment for me! #OnlyLove."

Thank you everyone for the love! This is once again a speechless and a very emotional moment for me! #OnlyLove ❤️?❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dqw1dYuSLf — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 26, 2023

Work front

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari. The film will be released on Eid.

Shehnaaz Gill collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise', which was widely loved by her fans.