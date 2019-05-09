Kangana Ranaut has responded to Hrithik Roshan's statement, in which he announced shift in his film Super 30 release date in order to avoid clash with Mental Hai Kya.

While Hrithik in his statement said that he requested producers of his film to change the date in order to avoid "personal trauma", Kangana in her statement said that the decision to shift Super 30 release date was "collectively" taken by Hrithik, Madhu Mantena and Ekta Kapoor.

Calling Hrithik's statement a "sob story", Kangana said that she is happy to get a solo release for Mental Hai Kya.

Read her statement below that has been posted on Twitter by Rangoli Chandel, who is Kangana's sister and spokesperson.

"Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mantena and Ekta Kapoor had collectively decided that Hrithik would push Super 30's release date and Ekta will bring her film MHK on 26th July, they had taken this call last week itself, but I am glad MHK getting a solo release, I salute my producer Ekta Kapoor for making her way in this male dominated industry, its not easy to do what she does.... I applaud her courage and power".

Hrithik in his statement had said that he requested his film's producers to shift the release date in order to save himself from the "personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would case".

While Mental Hai Kya is going to be released on July 26, the release date of Hrithik's filmis yet to be announced.