After two successful films this year, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ahead of the release, the makers kickstarted the promotional journey in Dubai.

On December 17, SRK was in Dubai and promoted his film Dunki in front of more than one lakh fans. King Khan enthralled the audiences, by dancing to 'O Maahi' from the film Dunki, Ge even danced to Lutt Putt and also recreated his iconic open arms pose.

SRK in Dubai for Dunki promotions

Fans came to Dubai's Global Village to see a glimpse of SRK. The entire village was decked up in lights in the giant wheel and also had a huge cut-out of SRK.

SRK interacted and shook hands with a pool of fans at Dubai's Global Village. A rather unusual incident occurred while SRK greeted the fans. The actor couldn't pull back his hand after greeting a set of crowd and thus, his security had to intervene.

Even though SRK's security intervened, King Khan continued the promotions by waving at fans and showering them with flying kisses.

After that, he went to VOX Cinemas in Dubai and the crowd went berserk after seeing him. The entire auditorium was filled with excited fans hooting and cheering for the actor.

SRK also spoke about Dunki and said it's a family film and one should watch it with everyone in theatres.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan stated, "Maine Dunki banayi hai aapke liye. Magar mein chahunga aap aapne maa baap ko lekar jaiye iss film mein, aapne bachho ko lekar jaye, gharwalo ko lekar jaye. Issme bahut khubsurat baatein hain (I have made Dunki for you and I want you to take your parents, kids and family to watch the film. It has some beautiful thoughts) I know a lot of you people have left your homes and have made Dubai your second home. From India, Bangladesh, the rest of the subcontinent...so many of you are here, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Aap Ghar se door hai lekin aapne ye ghar apnaya hai. Aur aapko kitna pyaar hai aapne ghar se aur waha jaane ki kitni iccha hai (You have made a home away from home and I know how much you want to be back). So this whole film talks about, home is where the heart is."

What made him do Dunki

SRK said, "I made 'Jawan' fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di apane liye kuch nahy banayi fir maine 'Dunki' bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai. This year started with 'Pathaan' for me, which was always for the girls, and I want to end the year with a film for me ("After being a part of Pathan and Jawan, I realised that I have not made a film for myself. So, I made Dunki. This is my film. This film is close to my heart. I did a film Pathaan for the girls and I wanted to end the year with a film for me. So, I did Dunki.)"

Fans went berserk seeing SRK dancing to Chayyia Chayyia

Several videos from the event are going viral and they have been shared by Shah Rukh Khan's fan pages. Shah Rukh Khan's performance to the iconic song Chaiya Chaiya, the track from the film Dil Se is one of the most pouplar songs of Shah Rukh Khan. In the song Malaika Arora and SRK danced on the roof of a moving train.

Sharing the video from the event, the fan page wrote, "Dazzling the Dubai crowd with the King of Romance's mesmerizing dance to "O Maahi" in front of 100,000 fans!"

Take a look

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, 'Dunki' features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Jyoti Subash.