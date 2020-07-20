Australian limited-overs batsman D'Arcy Short is confident of shaking off the white-ball specialist tag and proving his worth against the red ball.

"It was very enticing in terms of the opportunities that I could have got (in Tasmania)," he told cricket.com.au.

Short on the first full pre-season

Short turned down an offer to move to Tasmania, and instead decided that a first full pre-season at Western Australia would give him the best chance to prove himself as a red-ball player in his adopted home state.

"But I felt like if I stayed here and put in a full pre-season, I can play all formats here as well. That was a challenge for me; I know I can do that here and this is where I want to try and do it.

"I love playing cricket in WA and that's why I'm staying.

"It was a combination of both (cricket and personal reasons). With all the cricket I play and being away so much, I felt like being home when I could is a good option.

"I'm a bit of a homebody anyway, which doesn't really help me in terms of the job. But if I can spend time at home, that's what I want to do. That was one of the main reasons."

"I don't think it's an unfair view, it's just what people have seen," Short said on the tag of him being a white-ball specialist.

"I definitely back myself in red-ball cricket as well. I just haven't taken my opportunities as well as I could have or should have in the games that I've played.

"The pressure of wanting to do well and keep my spot plays on my mind a bit as well. I know I can do it, it's just about putting it together in a game.

"I think I slowly proved that last year. Against NSW, I opened the batting against a Test attack and got fifty and batted for a fair amount of time (164 balls).

"I got a fair bit of confidence out of that. It's just about putting a big score on the board when I get a chance, said Short who has so far played eight ODIs and 20 T20s for Australia.