Raghav Mathur is known for his defining work in the Indian music space, popstar and heartthrob singer and composer of the early 2000s. You must have grooved to his tracks if you are a 90's kid, a millennial or a GEN Z. Recently, a Norwegian Dance Crew (Quick style) danced to "Let's Work It Out" in their viral Mumbai Local reel.

'Let's Work It Out' was released by Raghav Mathur in 2004 as a part of the 'Storyteller' album and became an instant hit with fans across the country. The music track famously known for being ahead of its time was also acclaimed for its international appeal and off-the-wall composition.

Fans have been using the song's infectious beat to create their own videos, showcasing their dance moves, and lip-syncing to the song's hard-to-resist lyrics.

Recently, Raghav Mathur pleasantly surprised his fans in India by collaborating with Tesher for his latest track 'Desperado'.

In tête-à-tête with International Business Times, India, singer-song writer Raghav Mathur spoke at length about his new single 'Desperado' , how Instagram reels gave a platform to rising musicians, a Bollywood actor he would lend his voice to and more.

Recently, The Quick Style came to Mumbai and grooved on your track 'Let's work it out'. How does it feel that even after so many years the song is so popular?

It is pretty spectacular that once again my historic music is trending and charting, it's almost as if the sound I am known for is moving people in fresh way years on. I am also lucky it is happening right as I get ready to put out new music. It testifies to my fans' love for my music and the timeless appeal of my compositions from decades ago. The forces are working in my favour!

What kind of song/genre do you enjoy listening to?

Oh man, everything! I am genre-agnostic but music-specific. Some artists really move me with their originality while some appease to me because of their creativity. Anything that is genuine and honest resonates with me.

Classic old Bollywood (OP Nayyar etc), Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder to hip hop and country music...I'm all over the map!

Are you planning to compose more songs or are there any plans to come to Bollywood?

Yes. Something very cool is in the works. Stay tuned. I am not coming back to go away this time!

What is your take on the rise of songs being remixed in Bollywood? There is a dearth of original content?

I loathe remixes. When someone calls my work a remix, I cringe. Using old songs as samples is fine, but soulless remixes do not honour the original work or move me in any way.

How has the industry changed over the years? Is it better or for the good?

It's both. Look my recent chart success with old music suggests the power is all in people's hands and now they know it. That is wonderful. At the same time, the attention span for art is scarily small. We could all benefit from consuming art in a more significant way rather than 20-second reels on a phone app.

While the digitalization of music has enabled a wider reach for artists and blurred geographical and age boundaries, it can also jeopardize the fate of music that is mediocre. You have to innovate and keep at it to retain a loyal listener base. More than ever before, it is evident that good music will win its due recognition irrespective whereas the others will become easily dispensable.

Any Bollywood actor to whom you would like to lend your voice?

Abhishek Bachchan. I consider him an older brother and friend and he is all class and kind. I learnt a lot from him in the short time we have spent together. His humility and professionalism are thoroughly inspiring and I have really enjoyed working with him.

What next?

I'm coming back. If I am honest, my goal is that it should be the most significant Indian pop music comeback ever. Well, if not, I will die trying! But I'm very optimistic and friends and family have loved the track already.

So yeah, I'm energized and elated to be presenting myself to the Indian fans after a hiatus. The excitement is the same as my debut track!

What can fans expect from Desperado?

I hope in one way it takes them right back to my sound from Storyteller. That magic. But it also sounds fresh. It should move you in multiple ways.

It is the coming back of Raghav in a refreshed avatar. I can't wait to see their response!

The love I've been witnessing during my shows across the world is surreal. I'm very optimistic about this track. And with Tesher in it, I believe we've hit it out of the park.

How has it been working with Tesher? Is it right to say that we are soon going to witness the resurgence of Indipop in India with Raghav's comeback?

I hope so. Tesher is wonderful. It's like looking in a mirror in many ways. We are from virtually the same part of Canada, I've been through what he is going through. I am a Tesher fan. He is talented, smart and hardworking. I hope he reaches heights nobody else has...and he might!

