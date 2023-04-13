At the Jio Studios event, a slate of films and web series under the production house was announced on Wednesday evening. Who's who from the fraternity graced their presence.

At the event, Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy which marks the first collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and the Kabir Singh actor was also announced. And now on Thursday, the teaser of Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy was dropped by the makers.

About the teaser Bloody Daddy

In the 1.14 minutes of the teaser, we can see Shahid Kapoor in a black suit entering a dark hallway of a hotel, he then beats up the goons. The action-packed avatar of Shahid Kapoor sets the tone of the teaser. As soon as the screenplay moved ahead, it is shown that Shahid's character is out in vengeance for a personal crisis.

The teaser shows high-octane action which is an amalgamation of drugs, goons, guns, cops, knives, family and lots of blood.

Shahid shoots down and fights the goons with knives, which reminds fans of Keanu Reeves from John Wick.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans not just lauded Shahid for his flawless expressions and power-packed action sequences, but they also compared Shahid's stunts with that of John Wick.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram; Shahid wrote the caption: "Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023 on @officialjiocinema."

Take a look at the comments below

A user wrote, "John wick vibes".

Another user mentioned, "Desi John Wick".

The third user wrote, "Coat pahen ke fight kya kar li.. sab john wick kar rahe matlab kuch bhi. Btw it looks amazing looking forward

The fourth one mentioned, "John Wick from Churchgate",

The fifth one averred, "Apna Bollywood ka Keanu Reaves."

Some even said that they should release the film in cinemas and not on OTT.

Bloody Daddy will be taking the OTT route and will be streaming on Jio Cinemas from June 9. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal.