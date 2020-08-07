Being an outsider, Chunky Pandey has struggled a lot during his salad days. Though he had a few superhits to his name but the weight of his failures crushed down his stardom during the 90s. However, the actor has no qualms in saying that he was not able to handle his stardom.

"I have been around for 33 years and I don't have a filmy background. I don't know if I am an insider or an outsider but I have never felt any discrimination. Our industry works on talent, it works on saleability, jo chalta hai wo bikta hai. That is what this industry or any other industry works on," Chunky Pandey told Hindustan Times.

He further added, "Failure is quite easy to handle because no one is looking at you. Success is difficult to keep and not everyone could handle it. I could not keep my success. I had such a great run. By 93-94, it all came to an end and I had to go to Bangladesh and work there. Talent will always want to work."

Felt surreal to be back on sets

Chunky Pandey recently wrapped up the shoot of a web series this week, and the actor says it felt surreal to be back on the sets.

Recalling the experience of shooting for the second season of the web-series "Abhay", he said: "It felt surreal to be back on the sets after this entire time of prevention during the pandemic. This web series has been an exciting project for me. We had shot a portion of it earlier and then the lockdown got instated. Now, that we got back, the shooting process was a new experience," Chunky said.

Abhay 2 stars Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor.

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes by thinking like the offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the second season will premiere on Zee5 on August 14.