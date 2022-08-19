Vijay Deverakonda has once again spoken high about Yash. The Telugu actor, who was in Bengaluru on Friday to promote his upcoming film Liger, has said that he is happy for the Rocking Star over his KGF success.

Vijay Deverakonda on Yash

In a promotional interview with a Kannada news channel, Deverakonda said that he likes Yash very much. "We are not very much in touch now, but we used to meet a lot at one time. I like his journey," the Arjun Reddy star claimed.

Vijay Deverakonda stated that they used to share a lot of stories together. "I connected with his journey that he shared with me. I am so happy about what he did with KGF. It shook the country," he added.

"I am so proud of them (Yash, Prashanth Neel and Hombale Film)..one team from Kannada having one big dream. Maybe nobody believed them when they started. Dubbing the film in Indian languages and promoting it so well. Wherever you go people have watched the film," he continued.

It has to be noted that Yash had joined the promotional activity of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Dear Comrade in Bengaluru a few years ago.

The Dear Comrade actor also mentioned about Baahubali success and how other stars like Junior NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and Allu Arjun in Pushpa managed to impress the audience at the national level.

Meanwhile, the count down for the release of Liger, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, has started. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.