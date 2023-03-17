Akshay Bindra is best remembered for his roles in Lara Dutta starrer Hookups and Hiccups and 4 More Shots Please season 3. The actor who started his career with Kuch Toh Hai, is all set to feature in Amazon Prime's web show Jee Karda staring Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Hussain Dalal, Anya Singh. The series has been directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about his experience of working with female forces like – Lara Dutta and Tamannaah Bhatia, the challenges he has faced and much more.

Tell us about your role in Jee Karda

I can only talk a little about my character as it's something one should watch and experience. The graph of the character is of someone who comes across this flamboyant superstar but in reality is quite self-centred. The character goes through ups and downs, as anyone in the industry does. It also shows how the flops can take a toll on the biggest of superstars.

How was your experience with Tamannaah, how is she on the set?

Well, unfortunately, Tamannaah and I did not get to shoot together but we were on set together. She is a very down to earth celebrity. I noticed how she would speak to everyone the same way, with a lot of love and respect. She doesn't have any airs about herself. Not only is she a beautiful person but also a brilliant performer.

What makes Jee Karda different from other shows?

It is going to be a fun ride as it has many layers and dimensions. The plot revolves around seven different friends and the ups and downs in their life. It shows the bond, the equation, the enmity and many human emotions.

How was your working experience with Lara Datta in Hookups and Hiccups?

The first time I met Lara ma'am, I was literally stunned with her gracious personality and how warm she was with her co actors. She is super talented and extremely funny on sets.

Any memories?

I can clearly remember two instances. One was where we were all are going round and round in a circle and I was supposed to look at her and give her a very SRK wala romantic look. The camera was placed behind her shoulder and it was going to be my close up. So while I was giving that look, you know all mesmerised by her, she started making funny faces. While the camera couldn't see her but I couldn't stop my laughter. Though the shot came out beautifully, we would laugh a lot remembering the instance.

And there was another scene where I had to walk up to her and open her shirt's first button. The scene was intense and my hands were shaking as her aura is quite over powering. So, we did a lot of takes and when I was confident and my hands stopped shaking, we decided to go ahead with the final take. And in that take, a thread got stuck on the first button and it just wouldn't open. We burst out into laughter. We had an amazing time on the sets. It was my pleasure to work with such a graceful actor who makes her co actors so comfortable.

What kind of challenges you faced on making it to the industry?

Well, I think challenges have just started. We think once we get work, things will become easy. But no, it does not. Once you get work and start getting work, we have to work even harder as there are many many talented people out there who are so good with their craft, that it's very difficult to match up to them. But at the same time, you have to be focused on what you excel at and enhance that during auditions, shoots etc.

See it's a process of auditions and rejection. For an actor rejection is a constant companion. So, it does not mean we should be disheartened. I know it's not easy not to think about it but one should not stay in that zone for long because it is the past and we tend to zone out in the present about it. That is very dangerous. We are like soldiers in the field who even with a 101 temperature will fight. It looks very glamorous and caked up from the outside but it is one of the most difficult jobs. And I love it a hundred percent.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I work out 5 times a week, I do yoga early in the morning followed by a 30 min meditation. I have my dance classes every alternate day and I swim as well. But all this only comes in place if your diet is spot on. By spot on I mean, I weigh my food and eat, even something as little as one almond, I weigh and eat. It's a very difficult process to do but by doing this I can transform my body any which way I want in just 40 days. It's a life style but not a habit.