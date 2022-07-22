Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has often been in the headlines because of his choice of clothes and sense of style. But this time he chose to drop those controversial clothes of him and decided to pose nude in front of the camera. Yes, you read it right!

In his latest photoshoot for 'Paper' magazine, the 'Cirkus' actor can be seen posing naked that eventually has set the internet on fire. In an interview with the magazine, the 'Ram Leela' actor said he can be "naked in front of a thousand people."

"I can be naked in front of a thousand people"

"It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I've been damn f*ing naked. You can see my f*ing soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don't give a s**t. It's just that they get uncomfortable," he said in the interview with the magazine.

In his interview with the magazine, Ranveer talked about how the pandemic left a deep impact on him. "Everything's gone to shit. I understand that this journey of life is an agonizing f**king journey. It's agonizing to just exist. I am hyper-sensitive to everything around me, it's just the way I am, it's how I'm wired," he added. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh's photoshoot is a homage to Burt Reynolds' iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Instagram

Meme fest on Twitter

Meanwhile, as soon as the photos were released, they went viral inviting rib-tickling reactions on social media. From praising the actor to mocking the shoot idea, netizens have turned Twitter into a meme fest.

One Twitter user said, "Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy and zomato #RanveerSingh," while another said, "#RanveerSingh literally went." A third user commented, "Every 90s kids in photo studio when they turn 1". Another one joined in saying, "5 year old me waiting for my mom to apply soap on me".

Here are a few memes that grabbed our eyeballs. Have a look:

Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy & zomato #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/brwVN7rZeU — सोज्वळ कार्टी (@sojwalkarti) July 21, 2022

#RanveerSingh

Karann Johar after seeing Ranveer Nude photoshoot:- pic.twitter.com/6rmffenWZR — Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) July 21, 2022

#RanveerSingh



Cockroach when I turn on light at night : pic.twitter.com/pLgyG97aV8 — ? Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2022

They said don’t wear such clothes, he took their advice too seriously #ranveersingh



Why only i should suffer ? pic.twitter.com/DXclZdZ6CA — TRP king (@sid80dude) July 22, 2022

? Sorry, I'm not at all here to troll@RanveerOfficial



I just found this picture genuinely funny? #ranveerified #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/xtZh2alnIH — Meena Choudhary (@MeenaC48) July 21, 2022

Well, Twitterati did not stop just at trolling Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot, it even targeted his wife Deepika Padukone. Here are some tweets which were intended towards the 'Pathaan' actress.

Some people in Bollywood are short of Clothes, so can someone start a fundraiser for the same! #RanveerSingh — SHAILEE MALIWAL ?? (@ShaileeMaliwal) July 22, 2022

Deepika Padukone after seeing Ranveer's latest photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/cFh9LZDmnJ — Gowri? (@GokarnGowri) July 22, 2022

When @deepikapadukone

Not giving her costumes for photoshoot#RanveerSingh he did photoshoot with nude ??@RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/05hzg6Gieu — saikiran mandapuri (@saikiranM8721) July 21, 2022

I like #RanveerSingh but in his new photo session he is looking ugly.

Kya majboori thi jo aisa kiya ? Deepika ke kapde kam pad gaye the to kisi aur se maang leta? — Рiиky (@pinkythename) July 22, 2022

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt. The actor will also feature in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.