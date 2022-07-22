Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has often been in the headlines because of his choice of clothes and sense of style. But this time he chose to drop those controversial clothes of him and decided to pose nude in front of the camera. Yes, you read it right!
In his latest photoshoot for 'Paper' magazine, the 'Cirkus' actor can be seen posing naked that eventually has set the internet on fire. In an interview with the magazine, the 'Ram Leela' actor said he can be "naked in front of a thousand people."
"I can be naked in front of a thousand people"
"It's so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I've been damn f*ing naked. You can see my f*ing soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don't give a s**t. It's just that they get uncomfortable," he said in the interview with the magazine.
In his interview with the magazine, Ranveer talked about how the pandemic left a deep impact on him. "Everything's gone to shit. I understand that this journey of life is an agonizing f**king journey. It's agonizing to just exist. I am hyper-sensitive to everything around me, it's just the way I am, it's how I'm wired," he added. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh's photoshoot is a homage to Burt Reynolds' iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.
Meme fest on Twitter
Meanwhile, as soon as the photos were released, they went viral inviting rib-tickling reactions on social media. From praising the actor to mocking the shoot idea, netizens have turned Twitter into a meme fest.
One Twitter user said, "Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy and zomato #RanveerSingh," while another said, "#RanveerSingh literally went." A third user commented, "Every 90s kids in photo studio when they turn 1". Another one joined in saying, "5 year old me waiting for my mom to apply soap on me".
Here are a few memes that grabbed our eyeballs. Have a look:
Action. Reaction#RanveerSingh #BoycottBollywood#Shamshera #KanganaRanaut? #TrailerOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/kjBViIg50R— vinay pandey (@vinay6840) July 22, 2022
#RanveerSingh literally went pic.twitter.com/iv4AKbKU9z— Prateek (@BlueBoxerCult) July 21, 2022
We got another #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/aAv6gQQERl— Sadman Kabbo (@sadman4kabbo) July 21, 2022
Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy & zomato #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/brwVN7rZeU— सोज्वळ कार्टी (@sojwalkarti) July 21, 2022
The Creation of #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/lCpXQApL9g— Sadman Kabbo (@sadman4kabbo) July 21, 2022
#RanveerSingh— Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) July 21, 2022
Karann Johar after seeing Ranveer Nude photoshoot:- pic.twitter.com/6rmffenWZR
#RanveerSingh— ? Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2022
Cockroach when I turn on light at night : pic.twitter.com/pLgyG97aV8
They said don’t wear such clothes, he took their advice too seriously #ranveersingh— TRP king (@sid80dude) July 22, 2022
Why only i should suffer ? pic.twitter.com/DXclZdZ6CA
? Sorry, I'm not at all here to troll@RanveerOfficial— Meena Choudhary (@MeenaC48) July 21, 2022
I just found this picture genuinely funny? #ranveerified #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/xtZh2alnIH
Well, Twitterati did not stop just at trolling Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot, it even targeted his wife Deepika Padukone. Here are some tweets which were intended towards the 'Pathaan' actress.
Some people in Bollywood are short of Clothes, so can someone start a fundraiser for the same! #RanveerSingh— SHAILEE MALIWAL ?? (@ShaileeMaliwal) July 22, 2022
Deepika Padukone after seeing Ranveer's latest photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/cFh9LZDmnJ— Gowri? (@GokarnGowri) July 22, 2022
When @deepikapadukone— saikiran mandapuri (@saikiranM8721) July 21, 2022
Not giving her costumes for photoshoot#RanveerSingh he did photoshoot with nude ??@RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/05hzg6Gieu
Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh after seeing new photoshoot#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/f0eSE3NLJF— Supriya (@Supriya404) July 22, 2022
#RanveerSingh : But I hide my ?️ick.— Akshaj Soni (@akshaj_soni_) July 22, 2022
Deepika : pic.twitter.com/ZRhG8StVK3
I like #RanveerSingh but in his new photo session he is looking ugly.— Рiиky (@pinkythename) July 22, 2022
Kya majboori thi jo aisa kiya ? Deepika ke kapde kam pad gaye the to kisi aur se maang leta?
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt. The actor will also feature in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.