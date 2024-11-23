Popular actors Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh, who are famous for Bigg Boss, are not only linked professionally but are also close friends.

A morphed picture of Vishal and Shweta went viral which shows them married.

The photographs feature Shweta as a bride in traditional attire and Vishal as a groom.

Shweta and Vishal's faces were superimposed over actor Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad's faces in their wedding pictures.

'I call her mom': Vishal Aditya Singh laughs it off, talks about his viral wedding photos with Shweta Tiwari

Vishal spoke to India Forums, and said that the episode to be quite humorous and it doesn't need attention.

He said, "Yes, I saw the pictures, too, and honestly, all I can do is laugh. I don't need to explain my relationship with Shweta because people will think whatever they want to. Shweta and I know the truth about our bond, why should I care about others' opinions? Everyone who knows us understands that I call her 'mom' and we share a great bond. These viral pictures don't bother me, just make me laugh."

This isn't the first time that Shweta and Vishal's relationship has surfaced. Their playful social media exchanges have previously sparked rumours, despite the actors maintaining that their bond is strictly platonic.

About Vishal and Shweta

Vishal Aditya Singh was in past relationship with actor Madhurima Tuli. They were seen in 'Nach Baliye 9' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Shweta Tiwari was previously married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. She filed for a divorce in 2007 after nine years of marriage.

Shweta married to Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013, after dating him for three years. They have a son named Reyansh Kohli. In August 2019, she filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav alleging harassment by him towards her and her daughter.