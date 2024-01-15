Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and with each passing day tempers inside the house are soaring. From Munawar and Ayesha Khan's tiff to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fighting and arguing over trivial issues and Samrath and Isha maligning each other's past and targeting Abhishek for his mental health, this season is targeting more on inmates' personal lives rather than tasks and game.

Ankita and Vicky engage in a serious discussion

For the ones who haven't seen Weekend Ka Vaar, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a serious discussion during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Ankita's mother-in-law told Ankita that Vicky's father had called her mother and asked whether she too used to kick her deceased husband (Shashikant Lokhande, who died in August 2023).

Ankita told her husband that his father lashed out at her mother (Vandana Lokhande).

Ankita told Vicky, "Meri mummy ko papa (Vicky Jain's father) ne phone kiya tha. He asked 'Aap aapke pati ko aisi maarti thi kya chappal jute phek ke?' Papa ne aur bhi bola tha. He said 'Aapki aukat kya hai (Papa had called my mother up and asked if she used to hit her husband with slippers. He also humiliated her by questioning her status in society)?'

Ankita told Vicky, 'Do you trust me.' Ankita said, "Meri mummy ko papa ne phone kiya tha 'Aap aapke pati ko aisi maarti thi kya chappal jute phek ke?' Papa ne aur bhi bola tha, 'aapki aukat kya hai.' I politely told mummy that she was alone, my papa recently passed away. I genuinely felt guilty and apologised to her. Later, my mom revealed that Papa had told her many other things. But I asked her to not bring this up."

A fan page shared a video that shows Ankita and Vicky's conversation, "Vicky's father did not only say 'Aap apne pati ko bhi aise marti thi kya (Did you hit your husband like this)' but also 'Aapki aukat kya hai (What is your social standing)'

After listening to this, Vicky tells her, "What would your father have said? He wouldn't have liked it. He would have expressed it in some way. Is this different or the same feeling?"

Vicky says, "I feel they are trying to portray Vicky and his family as rich egoistic people and Ankita's family is taking all the sufferings. She is still balancing it and taking all the harsh things on herself."

Ankita tries to clarify, "Nobody is saying this Vicky." Vicky replied, "But this is how it is being portrayed right." Ankita replied, "Did you ever see this, even after everything happened in the therapy room?" Vicky says, "Sach kya hai Ankita? Aapko kya lagta hai?"( What is the truth...)

The video shows Vicky eating while Ankita discusses a serious matter.

During the conversation, Vicky said that he has never behaved like a privileged son-in-law.

Vicky said, "Haven't I told you numerous times about how things are getting projected? You need to understand how you react to things and what impacts will come because of that. In 4-5 years, my family has never reacted to our marriage or kept any boundaries. When you don't go to Bilaspur, my family has never forced you. Has anybody in our family expected anything from you? We got married with our family's blessings."

Vicky's father did not only said "aap apne pati ko bhi aise marti thi kya" but also "aapki aukat kya hai" and many more harsh things to a woman who just lost her husband.



This is cruelty and absurdity. I'm so irritated with Vicky's family drama !!#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/G6VY3MHcV2 — ???? ? (@lomlrubi) January 14, 2024

A report in E Times says, "When I came to stay with you guys, did I stay like a rich damaad or like a son? I also adapted myself to your and your family's lifestyle. When I came into a relationship with you, your past relationship which is famous on national television between Sushant and you. I had to bear the brunt of all of that. I took all that on me. If you had an objection then you wouldn't have decided to marry me. You took this decision on your own. I have always been there with your whole family."

As per a report in E Times, Ankita says, "There is nothing more important in my life than our marriage, our family. I don't want to miss out on the love from my in-laws."

Vicky says, "A sorry cannot repair, it is spoiling reputations. I feel demotivated, I was there as a son in the relationship. I have always stood for you."

Ankita says, "Even I am there for our family. I also give my 100% to our relationship."

Vicky slams her, "You don't even go home for 10 days in Bilaspur. You stay in Mumbai and live your own life. Nobody tells you to come, there are no boundaries for you. When things are uneasy like this then we don't love people."

Ankita says, "I have always tried to give more from my side to your family, I tried to be there for everything possible because I know you have done a lot for me. As I know how much you have done for my family be it financially, emotionally, everything."

Vicky replied, "Right, I have done everything. Haven't I done things on a personal level? I have understood the biggest of things about you that I don't want to mention here. Are those things small? What did I get in the end? This label of being not a good husband."

Ankita dated Sushant Singh Rajput for almost seven years. Their relationship came to an end and later Ankita started dating Vicky. They dated for a few years before they tied the knot in December 2021.