It's been over a month, ever since Kapil Sharma's show started streaming on Netflix. Recently, Aamir Khan appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Aamir Khan was unfiltered and candid like never before, as he addressed topics and answered some of the questions in the wittiest manner ever.

He spoke about his acting journey and also learned the power of 'namaste'.

Aamir shared an anecdote and said that when he was shooting in Punjab for Dangal and Rang De Basanti.

'People in Punjab have so much respect for everyone': Aamir Khan

Aamir said, "This is a story which is very close to me. We shot for Rang de Basanti in Punjab, and I really loved it there. The people, the Punjabi culture is full of love. So, when we went for the shoot of Dangal, it was a small village we were shooting in. We shot for more than two months in that location and that house. You won't believe it, but when I used to reach there at around 5 or 6 in the morning, as my car entered, people would stand outside their homes just to welcome me with folded hands and 'Sat Sri Akaal.' They used to just wait to welcome me. They never disturbed me, never stopped my car, nothing. After my pack-up, when I would return, they would again be standing outside their homes and would greet me Good Night."

Aamir said being a Muslim, he was not used to folding his hands and greeting people with 'namaste.'

He added, "I belong to a Muslim family, I am not used to folding my hands in 'namaste.' I'm used to raising my hand (gesturing adaab, the way Muslims greet each other) and bowing my head. After spending those two and a half months in Punjab, I understood the power of 'namaste.' It's such a wonderful emotion. People in Punjab have so much respect for everyone and do not discriminate based on stature."

Work front:

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actor also made a cameo appearance in Revathi's Salaam Venky (2022), starring Kajol in the lead role. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir and Sunny Deol will be seen in Lahore 1947, which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir.