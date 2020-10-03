Bobby Deol is currently gaining accolades for his performance in 'Class of 83' web series where he is seen playing the role of a cop. His yet another web series 'Aashram' was also appreciated by the audience.

Bobby Deol recently opened up in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla about his life struggles and some rough patches in his career. Despite being one of the top stars in the 90s and the early 2000s Bobby Deol's career saw a sudden drop that left him with no projects and film offers.

While letting everything out Bobby shared, "I was getting offers and they were not great films. I chose a certain kind of films. They didn't do well and they kept pushing me backwards in my career. I just gave up one day. When I started, there was no PR and it was all just kicking in slowly. I didn't have a clue about it and soon enough, despite giving hit films, I saw that I was being replaced with other new faces. Yes, I wasn't getting work so I thought my career has ended, how will I be an earning member of my family. So it is important to have that fear."

Not only this, but Bobby also revealed to come out of the stress he had taken over alcohol and ultimately lost control of his life, "While I was doing these films, I got into alcohol which is the worst thing you can do to yourself. My family looked at me with such sadness in their eyes. They were all worried and felt when will Bobby come out of it? My kids kept asking my wife, "Why doesn't papa go out to work?" And that suddenly snapped me out of it.

Then, I started meeting producers but they couldn't see the hunger in me. It was then that Salman (Khan) who I lovingly call mamu had given a piece of advice. He said, I climbed on your brother (Sunny) and Sanjay Dutt's shoulders during my bad phase. You also need to do films with another actor. So, I took it seriously and told me let me climb on yours, then."

The 'Ajnabee' actor revealed that time to be one of the difficult period of his life. He said, "It was a dark period; it was horrible. As I said earlier, nobody can help you, they can only make you comfortable. People started saying that Bobby is enjoying, he's had his success and doesn't need to work. Or he is lazy."

Bobby made his comeback with 'Race 3' opposite Salman Khan. The actor is currently busy with his web series that is running successfully and we are glad that fans are appreciating the actor for his acting and talent.