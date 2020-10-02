Celebs share who they want to take on a coffee date Close
With just a day left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. The makers of BB 14 have shared the inside pictures of the house. Omung Kumar has designed the interiors.

Keeping up with the central theme 'Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab'. Hosted by Salman Khan, this season of the controversial reality show comes with a lot of twists and turns. Just like how 2020 has been so far.

Salman Khan at Bigg Boss 14 virtual press confernce

The interiors of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 house have left the viewers excited. The rainbow couch, metallic decor, Bigg Boss' eye-shaped entrance door, two big metallic dogs motifs at the entrance, an eye-shaped pool and other intricate details of the house mark an out of the world feel. The house is flooded with colours and has a vibrant persona to it.

Check out the video here

 

Let's take a tour of the house in detail

The grand entrance

entrance one
Entrance of the house

The garden area

Garden area

Living area

Living room 1
living room 2
living room 3

The kitchen where most of the gossip gets cooked

kitchen area

Bedroom

bedroom
bedroom
bedroom

The new one 'Captian Room.'

captain room

Underwater themed bathroom

bathroom
bathroom area
Tunnel through bathroom

Luxurious amenities

Theatre

Theatre
Theatre

The spa inside the house

Spa in the house

Confession Room, 'Aap Bigg Boss see Kya Kehna Chate Hai'!

confession room 1
confession

 Sleeper cell

sleeper

Dining Area

Dinning Area 1
Dinning area 2

Omg! Looking at the spacious house, don't we want to get inside the house.

Salman Khan's personal chalet

His little BB #chalet , a sneak peak for u

Coming back to the host of the show Salman Khan. Designer Ashley Rebello has shared a video from Salman Khan's private chalet on his social media account.

Space has been created for Salman in the house when he is not shooting for his episodes. It's also from where he gets to keep an eye on the contestants sometimes.

Salman Khan on the sets of BB 14

#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend...

Salman Khan began the shoot of the reality show on October 1. The actor shared his first picture from the grand premiere on his social media and wrote, "#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend." 

 Bigg Boss premiere date

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9 pm and will air on weekdays at 10.30 pm. This season, there are a number of changes - the Bigg Boss house will have a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside. Salman called it a befitting reply to 2020, which witnessed the globe in a lockdown situation for much of the year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.