Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows, and BB fans swear by it. Actor and host Salman Khan never fail to charm his fans with every season. As Bigg Boss 14 is set to commence from this Sunday, October 3.

Salman Khan shares the first pic from the sets of BB 14 with a mask on

On Thursday, Salman Khan posted a picture of himself sporting a suit and a face mask and posing on the new set of the reality show. He also captioned it in his style. "#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend...," wrote the actor. Some of the fans went crazy after seeing Salman Khan's picture.

Reacting to the post, several users commented"So excited" and "Bigg Boss 14 will rock!"

Anil Kapoor and Mahek Chahal also dropped a wonderful comment on Sallu Bhai's pic.

Take a look below

While there are few people on social media, who are extremely hard to please and find faults at everything, haters are going to hate, but Salman Khan's commitment to Bigg Boss shall never change. Remember the famous dialogue from Dabangg that Bhaijaan has mouthed 'Ek Baar Jo Meine commitment Kar li Mein kiski nai sunta.'

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans on Salman' Khan's post

SSR fans #BoycottSalmanKhan #BoycottBigBoss.

Contestants in Bigg Boss 14

Just a couple of days ago, Salman Khan introduced the first contestant of the show - singer Jaan Kumar Sanu. He announced the contestant's name during a virtual press conference, which was also attended by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and former contestants Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

Put your hands together for self-proclaimed god woman Radhe Maa.

The makers shared a sneak peek of the opening episode, which showed the entry of a new person, controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa in the Bigg Boss house.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Colors TV wrote, "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, October 3, Saturday at 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals."

It is not known whether Radhe Maa will be entering Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant or only as a special guest.

For the unversed, There are several changes in this season of Bigg Boss owing to the ongoing pandemic. At the moment the constants are under quarantine.

What's new inside the BB 14 house

BB14 house will have a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside. Salman called it a befitting reply to 2020.