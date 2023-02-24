Bollywood sensation Uorfi Javed never minces her words and is known for her unabashed behaviour. The social media sensation makes head turns with her fashion choices. Her DIY outfits often grab headlines, and at times she hides her assets with a phone, sometimes she uses a bean bag, a thrash bag, cassette tape and whatnot. The actress has often been targeted for her sartorial choices, some love her for being bold and beautiful, while some mercilessly troll her. However, this has never stopped her from wearing what she wants.

And if this wasn't enough the actress also shot for an international magazine cover for which she dyed her hair pink and bleached her eyebrows.

Sharing a photo of Uorfi's, designer Anaita Shroff Adajania captioned the internet sensation's picture as, "What better than a custom DIY (do it yourself) look for the undisputed queen of DIY Uorfi Javed! I've long admired her love for fashion and her tenacity to follow her passion. It broke my heart, when designers refused to dress her, but undeterred she set up her own workshop and created her interpretations daily!"

Uorfi Javed confesses her childhood trauma

Uorfi said in an interview with Dirty magazine made some shocking claims about her childhood trauma. She grew up in a 'strict, conservative' family in Lucknow, and was the second of five children.

About her father

Uorfi said, "He (My father) used to beat us a lot, used to beat my mother too. And the verbal abuse was a daily thing. Someone calling you a r**** every day, it f**** you up. I attempted suicide also a couple of times. I barely left the house, my father wouldn't allow it. But I used to watch a lot of TV, and I was always interested in fashion. I didn't have a lot of fashion knowledge, but I knew what I wanted to wear. I wanted to look different, I wanted to look the best. Like when I go to a party, everyone turns to look at me," Uorfi told the Dirty magazine.

On monetary issues

She further said, "Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi (What shows sells. I do not wish to cover up in a bedsheet, I want to show my body and that is my choice). I don't even have anything [gesturing at her chest] and I'm so controversial. Imagine where I would be if I had big b***** and a big a**. I haven't shown my n******. I haven't shown my v*****. What are you so upset about? I haven't even sexualised my body the way people do. But I am capitalising on the sexualisation."

Work front

Uorfi Javed was seen on Bigg Boss OTT (2021). She has also been part of several shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2 which streamed on ALT Balaji. She was also part of Splitsvilla X4 which aired on MTV.