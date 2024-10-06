Popular actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is busy with his Dil-luminati Tour concert in Manchester. The singer is leaving no stone unturned to make his shows at Dil-Luminati Tour special. After teaming up with Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, he joined hands with rapper Badshah.

Several videos and pictures of his London concert are now going viral.

A video from Diljit's concert has gone viral, and it shows renowned Pakistani actor Hania Aamir joining the singer Diljit Dosanjh on stage during his London concert.

The concert which took place on October 4, shows Pakistani actor Hania as well as Badshah enjoying the London show of Diljit.

In the clip, Diljit can be seen inviting Hania to join him and the actor happily walks up to the stage.

The clip then shows Diljit performing his famous track, Lover, with Hania by his side on the stage.

As Diljit gave her the mic to Hania, she said, "Thank you very much. Hi, London. Shukriya bohut bohut aapka (Thanks a lot to you). Thank you very much for having all of us, and for entertaining us. Thank you." As Hania left the stage, Diljit told her in Punjabi, "I'm a fan of yours and your work. You are doing amazing work. Thank you. Thanks for coming. You came, thanks a lot for that. Thank you, appreciate it."

The Pakistani actor also took to her Instagram Stories to share a video, "magic (folded hand emoji)" and tagging Diljit. Hania is a huge fan of Diljit, frequently posting videos of herself lip-syncing to his songs on her Instagram.

During the concert, rapper-singer Badshah also joined Diljit for a special performance.

Fans enjoyed seeing their performance and took to social media and mentioned,

A user wrote, "This is so cool, she's literally a superstar."

"Cutest interaction, coolest people on stage. Diljit X Hania, what a moment to witness .... this is Hania's era. So happy for her." "

Another user mentioned the," Most wholesome thing I saw today. Two of my favourites together".

"Can't believe I'll see both of my loves together," commented a social media user.

"Diljit and Hania, what a magical moment to witness. so happy to see this," said another fan.

"Diljit X Hania What a moment to witness .... this is Hania's era. so happy for her," another user wrote.

Badshah also shared a post on Instagram. In the clip, Diljit showered the rapper with praises as he welcomed him on stage. They also hugged on stage as fans cheered and hooted for them. A part of his caption read, "Always your number one fan paaji (brother). London o2, see you next year."