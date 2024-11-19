The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for over 16 years. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's first episode was aired in the year 2008.

After a successful stint for over a decade, the show has seen some of the most iconic characters getting replaced. Some have complained about the production house Neela Telefilms, some have even spoken about the ill-treatment and mental harassment caused by long work hours.

Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethlal, has been part of the show since day 1. Apart from him, Popatla (Shyam Pathak), and Bhide Bhai ( Mandar Chandwadkar ) among others have been part of the show since its inception. Although fans miss Dayaben essayed by Disha Vakhani, that hasn't stopped producer Asit Modi from adding new tracks and elements to the show.

The Claim:

On Monday, a piece of news went viral on social media stating Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi had a fallout and Dilip Joshi held Asit Modi's collar following a heated dispute with the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi.

As per the claims, the incident occurred in August and came to light in November.

According to a recent report by News18, the confrontation occurred in August over Dilip Joshi's request for a short leave, escalating into a physical altercation between him and Asit Modi.

The report added that Dilip Joshi kept on asking Asit Kumar Modi for leave, he even requested him time and again but Asit denied it. Dilip then grabbed the collar of Asit Modi in jest.

The situation reportedly escalated to the point where Joshi threatened to leave the show. The incident supposedly took place on the final day of cast member Khush Shah's shoot.

The report further states that Dilip Joshi has in the past had several arguments with Asit Modi.

Despite Dilip Joshi's co-stars dismissed the reports. The news of Dilip and Asit's fight stirred a new controversy.

The truth:

Dilip Joshi on Monday late night, refuted rumours of alleged fallout between him and Asit Modi.

Speaking to Times Now, Dilip Joshi said, "I just want to clear the air about all these rumours going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumours, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers.

On negativity

It's disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumours pop up, it feels like we're constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It's tiring, and it's frustrating because it's not just about us—it's about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things.

He added, "Earlier, there were even rumours about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, there's another new story trying to defame Asit Bhai and the show in some way. It's disappointing to see such things popping up again and again, and sometimes, I can't help but wonder if some people are just jealous of the show's continued success.

'I am working every day with love and passion: Dilip Joshi refutes rumours of grabbing Asit Modi's collar after fallout and quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah [Fact Check]

Dilip assures fans he isn't quitting the show, "I don't know who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I'm here, I'm working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I'm not going anywhere. I've been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it. We all stand together in our commitment to make this show the best it can be, and I just wish the media would take a moment to verify the facts before printing such hurtful stories. Let's focus on the positivity and joy that this show brings to so many. Thank you to our fans for always supporting us—it really means the world."

Last year, a number of former cast members—including actresses Jennifer Mistry, Monica Bhadoriya, and actor Sailesh Lodha—levelled serious allegations against Asit Modi and other members of the production team.

The show airs on Sab TV and has crossed over 4000 episodes.